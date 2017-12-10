Kalamazoo Superfund site on US list for accelerated cleanup

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A toxic waste site in southwestern Michigan has been placed on a national priority list for accelerated cleanup work.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last week included the Kalamazoo River project among 21 slated for special attention under the Superfund program, which provides federal resources to deal with some of the nation’s most contaminated locations.

The site is located in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties.

It includes soil and sediment tainted with PCBs in landfills, paper mill properties, about 80 miles of the Kalamazoo River, adjacent riverbanks and contiguous floodplains, as well as a three-mile stretch of Portage Creek.

EPA has identified seven areas of the Kalamazoo River requiring cleanup and has made final decisions on two of those areas. Some interim cleanup actions have been taken.

