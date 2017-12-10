KDPS: Man, 38, arrested after standoff

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say a man was taken into custody Saturday night after a standoff.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Nancy Lane on a report of an assault. Officers say the suspect assaulted the victim and then barricaded himself in a home, leaving the victim outside in below-freezing temperatures.

The standoff lasted for two hours before police got a search warrant and forced their way into the home. Police say the suspect was arrested without further incident.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Kalamazoo man, was lodged in the Kalamazoo County jail on domestic assault charges.

