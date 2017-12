COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating the death of a child northeast of Kalamazoo.

The investigation along E H Avenue near Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township began around 8 p.m. Sunday, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unknown. Authorities have not released the child’s gender or age.

The sheriff’s office said it would not provide further details until Monday.

