MSP partners with Salvation Army for toy drive





WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police held their “Stuff the Blue Goose for Christmas” event in West Michigan Sunday.

The campaign collects toys, clothes and food for low-income households.

MSP cruisers, nicknamed “blue gooses,” were parked at Walmart stores in Grand Haven and Wyoming. They collected nine shopping carts’ worth of toys in six hours.

“This vehicle is almost completely packed … this vehicle’s halfway full and we’re working on the next,” Michigan State Police Officer E.M. Larson showed 24 Hour News 8, motioning to three cruisers.

All of the donated items will be turned over to the Salvation Army, which will pass the gifts on to families in Kent and Ottawa counties.

If you’re looking for a way to give back, you can donate directly to the Salvation Army or participate in the organization’s Angel Tree drive.

