Photos: 2017 Whoville 5K

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The Whoville 5K is the funniest, coolest and most happiest 5K of the year. Everyone gets a Whoville T-shirt and there's hot chocolate and Christmas cookies for all runners and walkers at the finish line. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)