Police: Man hospitalized after assaulting officer

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage police say a man was hospitalized after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and tried to steal a patrol car.

Police were called to the Woodbridge C-Store gas station, located in the 4400 block of W. Centre Avenue, after someone crashed into the gas pump and the building. Witnesses told police that the driver had ran off after the crash.

Shortly after, an officer found a 17-year-old Portage resident, who was believed to be the driver, in the 7900 block of Angling Road. Police say the man initially cooperated with the officer, but then became delusional and combative.

Police say while the officer was trying to figure out if the man needed medical treatment, the man assaulted the officer and got into the driver’s seat of the patrol car. The man was pulled from the patrol car and tased. Several officers restrained him until he could be taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The suspect and officers were not seriously injured, police say.

Police are still investigating, and say charges are pending. Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

