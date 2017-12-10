State board wants $40.3M for land buys, recreation projects

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state panel has called for distributing $40.3 million in grants next year for land purchases and outdoor recreation development projects.

The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board submitted its 2018 funding recommendations to the state Legislature, which will decide whether to approve it.

The fund is financed through interest earned on royalties paid for developing state-owned minerals such as oil and natural gas.

The board’s list includes $19 million in recreation development grants and $21.3 million for land acquisitions.

Among the proposed outdoor recreation improvements are expanded public access to fishing sites, additional snowmobile and multiuse trail easements, upgraded urban parks, new trails and connectors, and enhanced wildlife habitat.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

