To The Point: GOP candidates for U.S. Senate





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the marquee races during Decision 2018 will be the one for the United States Senate.

A number of Republicans are vying for the nomination to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Debbie Stabenow. On this Dec. 10, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” you’ll meet two of them, including the former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court Bob Young.

“I think people continue to be unhappy with their federal government,” Young said. “…Debbie Stabenow loves jobs, she just doesn’t like the people who provide them. (People who want conservative solutions) want a reliable conservative that’s going to reduce the cost of government, increase its efficiency. That’s what I did as chief justice. I reduced the size and cost of our branch of government and improved its service to the public. I’ve run something in government larger than my mouth.”

Military veteran and businessman John James also is running for the Republican nomination.

“Washington is disconnected,” he said. “The people feel disenfranchised. Income inequality is growing and the answer to economic inequality is not socialism. The answer to economic inequality is economic opportunity. We can work together to gain prosperity. And I haven’t just talked about creating jobs, I’ve actually done it. And so bringing this relevant experience, common sense business leadership to Washington is something that I bring as a conservative outsider from Michigan.”

The 2018 primary is scheduled for Aug. 7; the general election is Nov. 6.

