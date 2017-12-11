Bell’s offers KVCC/WMU brewing internship

Related Coverage WMU, KVCC to offer sustainable brewing degree

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Bell’s Brewery is teaming up with Kalamazoo Valley Community College and Western Michigan University to develop West Michigan’s next great brewmasters.

Bell’s is getting involved with the schools’ sustainable brewing program, offering the Bell’s Brewery Development Award. It will give some students the chance to use Bell’s resources for their studies.

Participants will intern at the brewery in Comstock Township for a year, working in four departments — quality, brewing, packaging, and brewing innovation — in that time.

The schools will start taking applications for the program in January and the application period ends March 1. The internship starts April 30. Applicants must have already completed a KVCC sustainable brewing certificate.

Students in the sustainable brewing program can get that certificate or an associate’s degree at KVCC and then a Bachelor of Science at Western.

