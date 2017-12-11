Cannonsburg preps for early opening day





CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Thanks to a recent blast of winter weather in West Michigan, Cannonsburg Ski Area near Rockford plans to officially open for the season Saturday.

It would mark the ski area’s earliest opening day in years.

24 Hour News 8 stopped by the hill Monday as snow guns were churning out man-made snow and light flakes were falling from the sky.

An early opener is much needed at Cannonsburg. Event coordinator Danielle Musto said the past two winters were two of the ski area’s worst in the past 50 years.

Two years ago, the ski area didn’t open until after New Year’s Day. Last year, the hill was open a week before Christmas — the first time it had happened in seven years — but the season was eventually cut short by mild weather.

The crew at Cannonsburg hopes this year’s early opening day is a sign of a long winter ahead and a chance to capitalize on the holiday season.

“That’s always the goal, to open before Christmas. And the weather’s cooperating so far,” Musto said. “Our phones have been ringing off the hook and so many people are just excited to get out here.”

Cannonsburg plans to open as much of the hill as possible this weekend, including the tubing hill and terrain park.

It officially opens at 9 a.m. Saturday.

