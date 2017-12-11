Dad: Doctors ‘can’t explain’ progress of man battling sepsis

Related Coverage Blood drive honors patient battling sepsis





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A month ago, 31-year-old Dale Kompik of Grand Rapids went to the emergency room. He was having back pain and some trouble breathing.

His condition turned worse fast.

His father Dale Kompik Sr. remembers getting a call from Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital after his son’s initial check-in. Doctors alerted him that his son needed to have emergency surgery.

“We asked them, ‘OK, well, where do we go?’ And they said, ‘No, you don’t go. We have to start this operation in five minutes or he’s not going to make it,'” Kompik Sr. recalled to 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

Doctors eventually discovered what was wrong: a bad case of sepsis triggered by a bout of pneumonia.

To keep the younger Kompik alive, doctors removed one of his lungs and have since had to remove part of both his legs and most recently his spleen. He’ll likely have to have both hands amputated as well.

Still, after some half a dozen surgeries, he’s alive. Doctors are calling it a miracle, his father said.

“They can’t explain what’s happened,” Kompik Sr. said. “The doctors gave him a 2 percent chance of survival at the beginning. Last week he was up to 50. This week the doctors are talking about when they’re going to discharge him, what their goal is.”

Doctors are working to slowly wean Kompik Jr. off the machines that have stabilized him. He could be discharged sometime in mid-January, barring setbacks.

His incredible story of resilience has gone national. It was featured by People magazine last week, leading to a flood of letters of support from all over the world.

Back home in West Michigan, the support has been overwhelming. Kompik Jr. has relied heavily on blood transfusions during his hospital stay, and donors have stopped by Michigan Blood and stepped up to help him.

His father is still pleading for donations and still hoping his son can live a full life.

“We’re not asking just for Dale. We’re saying for the community as a whole. Give blood because it might be you getting that horrifying midnight call sometime,” Kompik Sr. said.

Online:

GoFundMe account for Kompik Jr.

Kompik Jr.’s Facebook page

