Tips to Lower Your Heating Bill

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Outside temperatures are dropping, and thermostats dials are going up. It can get expensive sometimes, and that’s why DTE Energy has shared some tips on how to save your money this winter.

Cleaning or replacing furnace filters is one way to efficiently heat your home.

Use caulk or weather stripping to seal air leaks at doors or windows.

Next, add insulation to your home to improve comfort and efficiency. Doing both can save up to $200 on your energy bill

Also, make sure rugs, drapes or furniture are not blocking air flow to registers or heaters.

DTE Energy offers free home energy consultations to help identify specific ways to lower your energy bill.

Currently, DTE serves 450 Michigan communities, with future hopes of generating electricity renewable, and providing safe and reliable sources of energy for future generations.

Schedule a consultation by calling 866-796-0512 or visiting their website.

