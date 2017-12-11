Grand Rapids man guilty of child porn charges

Related Coverage Grand Rapids man faces child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man will face decades in prison after a jury found him guilty of several charges linked to the reproduction and distribution of child pornography.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says David Roop, 61, was convicted Wednesday of all five criminal charges he faced: child sexually abusive activity, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, distributing child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material.

The child sexually abusive activity charge is a 20-year felony, as is one of the counts of using a computer to commit a crime. The distribution and second computer charges are seven-year felonies, and the possession charge is a four-year felony.

Roop was arrested in September 2016 after the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched his home and found child porn.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

