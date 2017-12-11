Jogger hit by car remembered for electric spirit

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends and family are remembering a mother and educator who was hit and killed while jogging in Fruitport Township Saturday.

Courtney Frazine was remembered as simply charismatic. Her brother Carson Cooper told 24 Hour News 8 she was like a battery. He said she had so much energy it was contagious and you couldn’t help being happy around her. He likened her positive attitude to catching a cold, saying it spread quickly.

Frazine had a knack for making friends.

“She could go in anywhere and come out with 10 new friends,” Sarah Ruter, one of Frazine’s friends, said.

Friends say she was motivated to be active, both with fitness and in dedication to her two kids.

“She was nonstop,” Ruter said. “Like when she set her mind to something, she just like went 100 miles per hour.”

On Saturday — her 40th birthday, family members say — Frazine was out for a jog near the intersection of Pontaluna Road and North Point Drive when an 18-year-old driver lost control of her car, hitting Frazine. She died at the scene.

Cooper said the family has no malice toward the driver because that’s not what Frazine would’ve wanted.

On Monday afternoon, snow-covered yellow roses and a red poinsettia sat next to a tree near the intersection where the crash happened. Ruter and Penney Johnson wanted to see the place for themselves and remember Frazine’s positive energy.

“It’s something that’s really, really hard to accept and I think being here was, I guess, helpful but also it’s very emotional,” Johnson said.

Friends said Frazine was dedicated to getting in shape for her family. Sometimes, they said, she would work out three times a day and then go to the store late at night.

“It doesn’t seem fair. I guess that’s the hardest part is, here she is, she wants to be healthy, she made healthy living choices and she’s out here doing something so she can and then that’s the thing that kills her,” Ruter said.

Ruter and Johnson met Frazine through teaching. She worked at the West Michigan Academy of Arts and Sciences in Ferrysburg for nearly five years. She started as a part-time reading interventionist, working closely with kids who need some more help and attention with learning. Recently, she was as the school’s literacy coach, working directly with teachers developing lesson plans.

“No matter what, she was always positive and empowering,” Johnson said.

The academy’s interim director Steve Chartier issued this statement Monday:

“Courtney was a staff member that was cherished by all who came to know her. A talented, dedicated educator, she worked tirelessly to ensure the overall success for all of our students, their families, and our staff. There are no words to express what she meant to us. She will be terribly missed.”

>>PDF: A letter sent from the school to parents regarding Frazine’s death

