Major lake-effect snow to hit W. MI Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get your shovels ready: another round of lake-effect snow is coming to West Michigan.

A vigorous clipper system will pass through the Great Lakes Monday evening, dropping a few inches of snow and leading to hazardous travel, mainly along and south of Interstate 96.

The clipper system coupled with lake-effect snow that will kick up late Monday night will lead to several inches of snow across the area, especially near Lake Michigan.

MAP: Snowfall forecast for Monday night through sunrise Tuesday

The cold air that flows in after the clipper’s departure will lead to the biggest lake-effect snow event of the season so far.

MAP: By Tuesday morning, several dominant bands of lake-effect snow will be set up.

The lake-effect snow Tuesday may drift as far inland as Kent County, although most of it will be focused on the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warnings for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Van Buren, Oceana, Mason, Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

MAP: Because of Tuesday’s heavy lake-effect snow, winter storm warning are posted for the lake shore counties of West Michigan.

Kent, Kalamazoo, Barry, Newaygo, Calhoun, Lake and Osceola counties are all under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday; Ionia and Montcalm counties area also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

MAP: Snowfall totals from Monday night and Tuesday will hit 6 to 10 inches near Lake Michigan. Higher totals are possible, especially in Van Buren, Oceana and Mason counties.

What will happen this weekend depends on what forecast model you follow. The models vary on the path of a low that will pass through the Great Lakes. The possible outcomes are anything from snow-melting rain to our first area-wide winter storm. Stay tuned to 24 Hour News 8 for Storm Team 8’s updates throughout the week.

