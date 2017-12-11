Major lake-effect snow to hit W. MI Tuesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Get your shovels ready: another round of lake-effect snow is coming to West Michigan.

A vigorous clipper system will pass through the Great Lakes Monday evening, dropping a few inches of snow and leading to hazardous travel, mainly along and south of Interstate 96.

The clipper system coupled with lake-effect snow that will kick up late Monday night will lead to several inches of snow across the area, especially near Lake Michigan.

The cold air that flows in after the clipper’s departure will lead to the biggest lake-effect snow event of the season so far.

The lake-effect snow Tuesday may drift as far inland as Kent County, although most of it will be focused on the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warnings for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, Van Buren, Oceana, Mason, Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass counties.

Kent, Kalamazoo, Barry, Newaygo, Calhoun, Lake and Osceola counties are all under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 a.m. Wednesday; Ionia and Montcalm counties area also under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Tuesday.

What will happen this weekend depends on what forecast model you follow. The models vary on the path of a low that will pass through the Great Lakes. The possible outcomes are anything from snow-melting rain to our first area-wide winter storm. Stay tuned to 24 Hour News 8 for Storm Team 8’s updates throughout the week.

