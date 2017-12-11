Mary Free Bed named “Best Nursing Home”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The U.S. News & World Report has awarded a five-star rating to the Mary Free Bed’s Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program, earning the facility a spot on the list of 2017-2018 “Best Nursing Homes.”

“The rating is a reflection of patient rehabilitation outcomes and the way we deliver care,” said Leslie Shanlian, administrator of the Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program. “Only 28 percent of Michigan’s 444 skilled nursing facilities attained a five-star rating. The average in Michigan is 3.4. We’re delighted with this news.”

Of the more than 15,000 nursing homes analyzed by U.S. News, only a percentage qualified as “best nursing home.” The report uses the rankings to help people make informed decisions concerning health care.

This is not the first national rating for the Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program. Earlier this year, it was also awarded a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), based on on health inspections, staffing and quality of medical care.

West Michigan had a total of five nursing homes named as top-performers.

Partnering with Trinity Health Senior Communities, the Mary Free Bed Sub-Acute Rehabilitation program provides short-term inpatient rehabilitation to patients recovering from an injury, surgery or illnesses including:

Multiple injuries, including complex fractures

Stroke

Amputation

Cancer

Heart attacks and cardiac surgery

General weakness or deconditioning after illness or surgery

Orthopedic surgeries, such as laminectomy/fusion, hip and joint replacement, and hip fracture repair.

Find all of the U.S. News & World Report nursing home rankings here.

