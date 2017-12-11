MSP: Missing Michigan woman found in Wisconsin

Related Coverage MSP searching for missing, possibly endangered woman

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for a missing Michigan woman who was considered possibly endangered has ended in another state.

Michigan State Police told 24 Hour News 8 Monday that 71-year-old Fannie Diggs was located somewhere in Wisconsin. Troopers say she was discovered there Sunday and is in good condition.

Diggs was reported missing last week. Relatives said they last saw her at her at her Buena Vista Township home on Wednesday, Nov. 29. She resurfaced in Cassopolis on Sunday, Dec. 3 during a traffic stop, according to MSP.

Police said Diggs has no known ties to the Cassopolis area but likes to visit casinos.

Authorities say Diggs was considered endangered because she has a history of refusing to take medications for mental illness, according to relatives.

Police say Diggs has disappeared like this in the past; one time she was discovered in Bowling Green, Indiana.

