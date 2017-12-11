Panthers score in OT to beat Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Matheson scored his first goal of the season and the Florida Panthers won in overtime for the first time this season, taking a 2-1 decision from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night.

Matheson drove the rebound of a Nick Bjugstad shot into the net behind Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard at the 2:02 mark of the overtime period for the winner. Florida improved to 1-2 in OT, rallying from a 1-0 third-period deficit for the victory.

Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Panthers, while Henrik Zetterberg scored for the Wings, who are 0-5 in overtime.

Ending a 22-game goal drought, Zetterberg opened the scoring at the 18:27 mark of the first period. Panthers defenseman Matheson blocked Zetterberg’s original shot, but the Detroit captain picked up the rebound and snapped a low shot through the pads of Florida goalie James Reimer.

The Panthers tied the score during a third-period power play at the 10:11 mark. Florida center Jonathan Huberdeau went down after being cross-checked by Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall, but as he lay on the ice, Huberdeau slipped a pass back across the front of the net to Trocheck, whose quick shot banked into the Detroit net off the outstretched glove of Wings goalie Jimmy Howard.

NOTES: Panthers C Aleksandr Barkov, who leads the team with eight multi-point games, returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body injury. … Red Wings D/RW Luke Witkowski saw his first action since the conclusion of his 10-game NHL suspension for returning to the ice to rejoin a fight Nov. 9 against the Calgary Flames, and fought twice with Panthers C Micheal Haley, who leads the NHL with nine fighting majors.

UP NEXT

Panthers: In Chicago Tuesday to face the Blackhawks in the second game of their five-game road trip.

Red Wings: Play the fourth game of a five-game homestand Wednesday against the Boston Bruins.

