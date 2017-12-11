Semi rolls, dumps paper on I-96 near Portland

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow Monday caused more than 15 crashes in I-96 in Ionia County, authorities say, one of which involved a semi-truck hauling massive bundles of paper.

The wreck involving the truck happened on in the westbound lanes of the highway west of Sunfield Road in Orange Township, west of Portland.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said the semi driver lost control, after which the truck sideswiped a pickup and then rolled over in the median.

When the truck tipped over, it spilled some 3,000-pound rolls of paper into the highway. Five vehicles struck either the paper rolls or another vehicle, but no one was hurt.

The highway was limited to one lane while cleanup was underway. That caused a large traffic backup.

Most of the other crashes were property damage crashes of slide-offs, authorities said.

