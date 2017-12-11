Store clerk hits fraud suspect with snowplow

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A convenience store employee chased and hit a retail fraud suspect with a snowplow in rural Van Buren County Monday morning, authorities say.

The incident started around 8:40 a.m. at the Country Lakes General Store on M-40 north of County Road 352 in Porter Township, south of Lawton.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says a man went into the convenience store and asked for $122 in lottery tickets. He then gave the clerk an old lottery ticket and left. The employee soon realized the ticket was not a winner, so he gave chase.

The clerk pursued the suspect, who was on foot, south on M-40 in his snowplow, eventually hitting the suspect. The suspect fell into a ditch, but got up and tried to get away. The clerk tackled him and held him down until deputies arrived.

The suspect, a 26-year-old man from Paw Paw whose name was not released Monday night, was hospitalized with possible broken bones and internal injuries.

After deputies finish their investigation, the case will be handed over to the county prosecutor, who will decide what charges are appropriate.

