Suspect in custody for string of vehicle break-ins

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect who police say broke into several unlocked vehicles over the last two weeks in Muskegon County has been arrested.

Police say the arrest happened Saturday when an off-duty Norton Shores police officer spotted the suspect at the Lakes Mall.

The 26-year-old Dalton Township resident was arrested when on-duty officers arrived on scene, according to a Norton Shores Police Department news release.

The suspect, who was recently released from jail and on parole, stole several items from unlocked vehicles, the release said.

Police say several items have been recovered. If you have items missing from your vehicle and have not yet made a police report, please call the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691.

The suspect’s identity will not be released until arraignment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

