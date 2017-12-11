White elephant gift exchange ideas

A white elephant gift exchange is a holiday tradition where a group of friends, family members or coworkers exchange useless and wacky gifts during a holiday party.
You can either play by Secret Santa rules or each person draws a number to determine who goes first. The person who draws number one chooses a gift and opens it for everyone to see. Each person after that can either steal an already opened gift from someone before them or he/she can choose an unopened gift.
If a gift is stolen from someone, that person gets to pick another unopened gift. This process continues until the last person has gone. A gift can only be stolen three times so the fourth person to steal it gets to keep it.
Generally this type of holiday exchange is for entertainment so you do not have to spend a lot of money on the gift and the funnier or weirder, the better! Here are 30 ideas for your white elephant gift exchange this year:
1. Star Wars Ice Cube Trays
2. Cat Bingo
3. Beer Belly Fanny Pack
4. Human Face Anti-Stress Balls
5. Drinking Buddies Cocktail/Wine Glass Markers
6. Crazy Patterned Socks
7. Selfie Toaster
8. Bubble Gum Refrigerator Magnets
9. Foot Hammock
10. The VERY Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes
11. Ugly Christmas Sweater
12. Toilet Golf
13. Bacon Flavored Toothpaste
14. People of Walmart Calendar
15. Dog Butt Magnets
16. Horse Head
17. Googly Eyes Stickers
18. Microwavable S’mores Maker
19. Unicorn Onesie
20. Finger Hands Finger Puppets
21. Pickle Lip Balm
22. Adjustable Visor with Spiked Hair
23. Smuggle Your Booze Sun Sunscreen Lotion Flask
24. Bubble Wrap Rain Jacket
25. Prank Pack iArm
26. Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray
27. Moose Oven Mit
28. NapSack Sleep Hood
29. Meat Maniac Insect & Bug Candy
30. Holiday Toilet Paper