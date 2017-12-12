$50K raised for family after buggy crash

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A weekend fundraiser raised more than $50,000 for the family of three children who were killed in a buggy crash near Sheridan.

Between 1,300 and 1,400 people attended the Saturday benefit at the Central Michigan Sportsmans Club west of Stanton, organizers said, and the event raised $50,223.

The money will go the family of Paul and Judith Martin, who are Old Order Mennonites. They and their seven children were riding in a horse-drawn buggy Oct. 29 when they were rear-ended by a pickup truck. Three of the children, 11-year-old Cameron, 9-year-old Kayla and 7-year-old Kendra, were killed. Paul and Judith Martin were both seriously injured; Paul Martin was released from Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital last week and his wife remains there.

Following the crash, neighbors helped out on the Martins’ farm and community member Shelly Esch organized the Saturday fundraiser, which included a pig roast, silent auction, live auction and raffle.

“We care. We care about our fellow community members,” Esch told 24 Hour News 8 last week. “(The crash) happened. We don’t know why. Now the thing is to gather around Paul and Judith and their family and help support them.”

