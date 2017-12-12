Catholic school opening in W. MI a first in 50 years





ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time in decades, the Diocese of Grand Rapids is getting ready to open a new school where one didn’t previously exist in West Michigan.

St. Robert Catholic School is slated to open in Ada Township next fall. The elementary school will be located at the St. Robert of Newminster Parish, at 6477 Ada Drive.

“This is an opportunity for us to bring a Catholic school to an area that has not had one before,” said Catholic schools superintendent David Faber.

St. Roberts is the first Catholic school the diocese has opened at a new site since Our Lady of Consolation welcomed students in Rockford.

“This is pretty rare. Yes, first time in 50 years,” Superintendent David Faber told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday morning.

Faber says only 16 new Catholic schools opened nationwide last year. He credits an uptick in student numbers in West Michigan.

“In the last three years, through the bishop’s Catholic schools initiative, we’ve actually had three years of enrollment growth in a row in the Diocese of Grand Rapids.”

The school will initially offer child care, preschool, kindergarten, first and second grades. After that, the diocese expects to add one grade each year through eighth grade.

Renovations to the building will start in spring and run through summer. Enrollment will open in spring.

The diocese hopes to open St. Robert Catholic School in August.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

