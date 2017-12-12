Dogs credited for alerting family to burning SW MI home

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A South Haven Township man is crediting his dogs for helping his family safely escape a fire that heavily damaged their home.

South Haven Area Emergency Services was called to the home on M-43 near 16th Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, the garage and breezeway were engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to the home.

The homeowner told SHAES he was alerted to the fire by his barking dogs, giving him enough time to save his car.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

