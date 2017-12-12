Fire chars building attached to Russo’s International Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids firefighters are investigating a fire at Russo’s International Market.

The fire started just before 11 a.m. Tuesday at the business’s 29th Street SE location.

The fire department says the flames started in a dumpster, spreading to a small outbuilding attached to the store.

An employee tells 24 Hour News 8 Russo’s was evacuated for a short time, but is back open for business. The worker said the fire led to some smoke in the store, but there doesn’t appear to be any damage.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

