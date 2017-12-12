Goodrich Theaters sues AMC over ‘Kalamazoo 10’

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — What’s the difference between the Kalamazoo 10 and the AMC Kalamazoo 10? It depends who you ask, and the debate has sparked a lawsuit.

Goodrich Quality Theaters owns and operates the Kalamazoo 10 movie theater north of W. Main Street. Last month, AMC Theatres opened the AMC Kalamazoo 10 at the site of the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema along Portage Street downtown.

Goodrich is now suing AMC, claiming AMC has violated Goodrich’s trademark to Kalamazoo 10 and by doing so is unfairly competing with Goodrich.

According to Goodrich’s complaint, which was filed last month, Goodrich has used the name Kalamazoo 10 for the last 20 years. Since AMC opened its own Kalamazoo 10, moviegoers and vendors have been confused by the similar names. Goodrich claims customers have arrived at its Kalamazoo 10 theater expecting to see an AMC Kalamazoo 10 movie.

Goodrich is asking a court to issue an injunction preventing AMC from using the name Kalamazoo 10, among other conditions.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to representatives with AMC for comment Tuesday, but did not hear back.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

