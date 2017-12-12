GRPD chief to address girl held at gunpoint, cuffed by officers

News app users: Tap here to watch the news conference that Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky will hold at 2 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ police chief is expected to make a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding an investigation into why police handcuffed an 11-year-old girl and held her at gunpoint.

Chief David Rahinsky will address the incident at 2 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Police Department. Details on his remarks weren’t immediately available.

The incident, involving 11-year-old Honestie Hodges, happened last Wednesday on the city’s northwest side as police were searching for Honestie’s aunt, who was wanted for allegedly stabbing her younger sister a few blocks away.

Honestie’s aunt, Carrie Manning, is a 40-year-old white woman. But while searching for Manning, Honestie and her mother say officers confronted Honestie as she was leaving her home to walk to the store, told her to walk backwards with her hands up, handcuffed her, patted her down and put her in the back of a police cruiser.

“The whole time they are telling her to come down, I’m telling them, ‘She’s 11 years old. That’s my daughter. Don’t cuff her,’” said Whitney Hodges, Honestie’s mom.

In a Monday night release, GRPD said officers detained the women and Honestie because it had not yet been determined that none of them were the suspect and that they weren’t armed.

The 2 p.m. news conference will be streamed on woodtv.com. Check back then to watch live.

