Juvenile arrested for Plainwell break-ins

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile was arrested after allegedly breaking in to Plainwell City Hall, the public library and some homes Tuesday morning, police say.

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety says it got the first report of an attempted break-in at a home around 5 a.m. Shortly thereafter, the break-in at the Plainwell Ransom Public Library was reported. Around 7 a.m., a break-in at city hall was discovered.

The suspect also left a suspicious device at city hall, so the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was called in. The device was found not to be dangerous.

In all, police say, they were four break-ins and five other attempts.

After getting a tip, police found and arrested the suspect, whose age and name have not been released. He was taken to the Allegan County Youth Home.

A Tuesday release from police did not specify precisely what charges the juvenile was expected to face.

