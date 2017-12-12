Men honored for saving co-worker at Costco

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Costco employees are being called heroes after their quick action likely saved the life of a co-worker.

On Oct. 10, 36-year-old Jennica Johnson went into cardiac arrest and collapsed while at work at the Costco in Oshtemo Township, just west of Kalamazoo. Fellow employee Tom Falan just happened to walk by while Jonson was on the ground. He immediately started CPR.

“I gave her two breaths to make sure that chest would rise and fall,” Falan said. “And it did.”

Another Costco employee, Mike Yarrington, wasn’t far behind.

“And we were all trying to find a pulse,” Yarrington recalled. “And that’s what was really odd, because usually when you feel for a pulse, you feel one. So when we were checking, it was odd because you keep second-guessing yourself.”

With no pulse, Falan and Yarrinigton continued several rounds of CPR. They didn’t stop until rescue crews arrived.

Oshtemo Fire Chief Mark Barnes said without the immediate aid of CPR and the call to 911, the outcome could have resulted in “lifelong neurological deficiencies or no life at all.”

“There’s a lot of people in the building that I don’t get to interact with, unfortunately,” Yarrington said of his co-workers. “But I’m glad I was there that day.”

Johnson has since reconnected with her rescuers. She’s happy they were in the right place at the right time, with the right training.

Oshtemo Township Board members are publicly recognizing the two men for their actions at a Tuesday meeting and to encourage people to complete CPR training.

