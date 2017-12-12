PD: ‘Active crime scene’ near Ramblewood Apts. in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A part of a Wyoming apartment complex is blocked off as police and deputies respond to an “active crime scene.”

Wyoming police and a mobile unit from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were stationed on Crooked Tree Road near 44th Street SW at Ramblewood Apartments Tuesday morning. An ambulance was also called to the scene, but it’s unclear if anyone is injured.

Authorities have shut down a portion of Crooked Tree Road to traffic; drivers are being rerouted. A bus that came to the complex to pick up students was even forced to turn around.

No one is getting let in. Even a bus just tried to pass the crime tape to pick up students in this area, forced to turn around @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/4XzVTKRVH5 — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) December 12, 2017

This is a developing news story. We have a crew at the scene working to learn more.

