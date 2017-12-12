Performing tonight: The Sons of Serendip take on Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Sons of Serendip have a love affair with Grand Rapids! After performing here three times within the past two years, the Sons of Serendip have contacted us this year asking to return. The reception they have received from this community has been so warm and welcoming that they feel as though Grand Rapids is home to them.

The Sons of Serendip (SOS) (former America’s Got Talent! finalists) are a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University. They hope that their music will resonate deeply with listeners and that, in some way, it will make their lives a little better even if just for a moment. We trust that you’ll find this Christmas concert unlike any other. In a time where Christmas has become more commercialized, it’s important to look beyond all the lights, gifts, and busyness and to actually connect with the Spirit of the season. Our hope is that this concert will help you do just that. More information available at www.sonsofserendip.com.

The concert will be held in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church. All tickets are general admission. Concert tickets are available online with credit card for $30 plus service fee or for $35 at the door. Tickets required. Doors open at 6:00 pm for the 7:00 pm concert.

PERFORMING TONIIGHT – THE 12TH AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 7PM TO 9PM

227 FULTON STREET E

Tickets at www.grfumc.org/sos

