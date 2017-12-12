Plainfield Twp. OKs purchase of PFAS filter

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Plainfield Township will buy a filtration system to strip any traces of PFAS, a likely carcinogen at the center of a toxic tap water crisis affecting residential wells north of Grand Rapids, from the municipal water system.

On Monday, the township board OK’d spending up to $400,000 on the filtration system, Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden said.

“We have been exploring plant PFAS filtration options for some time now, and have already met with one company that has a promising option for us,” Van Wyngarden wrote in a Tuesday email to 24 Hour News 8, adding township leaders would meet with a second company this week.

Van Wyngarden stressed that the township water system already meets quality standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

“…But,” he added, “we are not satisfied until we are assured that we are providing the best possible water to our community.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

Neither the township nor Rockford city water systems has been found to have levels of the chemical higher than the federal advisory limit. All the homes in Plainfield and Algoma townships that have been found to have high levels of PFAS draw their water from wells.

The contamination has been blamed on waste dumped decades ago by Rockford-based shoe manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide. The company has been providing clean water to hundreds of homes in affected areas.

RESOURCES FOR BELMONT RESIDENTS:

If you are eligible for a whole-house water filtration system from Wolverine Worldwide, you can call 616.866.5627 or email HouseStreet@wwwinc.com.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Environmental Assistance Center can be reached at 1.800.662.9278.

Websites with additional information on the contamination:

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

