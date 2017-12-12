Portable generators recalled due to fire risk

UNDATED (WOOD) — Thousands of Westinghouse portable generators are being recalled because they may overheat.

The recall involves about 4,500 iGen2500 and iPro2500 portable inverter generators sold between June and October. They were sold exclusively online at Amazon, Home Depot, Menards and Walmart, among other locations.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been four reports of the generators recalling and catching fire. No one has been hurt.

if you have one, you should stop using it and contact distributor MWU Investments to get it fixed for free. The company can be reached at 855.944.3571 during regular business hours or by emailing info@wpowereq.com.

