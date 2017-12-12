Resolution for downtown GR parking fails

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A resolution to add parking downtown failed at the Grand Rapids City Commission’s Tuesday evening meeting.
The proposal would have added parking next to the downtown public library, where there’s a shortage in monthly parking passes and stakeholders expressed a need for more options.
Commissioners expressed concern over whether the parking was a smart financial investment, though they also acknowledged the need.
The Mobile GR and Parking Services department will take up the issue separately in the coming days.