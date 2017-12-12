Thief sought in Christmas package left outside SW MI home

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for the brazen thief who swiped a package containing a Christmas gift from outside a St. Joseph County home.

Troopers say multiple packages were delivered to the home on Patterson Lane in Three Rivers between noon and 1 p.m. on Sunday. The delivery worker left the packages on the ground in front of the house, which was empty at the time.

Family members returned home to find one package missing. MSP believes someone stole the package a short time after it was dropped off on the dead end street.

Investigators are not disclosing what was in the package, but say the stolen item was intended to be a Christmas present.

