‘Tis the season! Get inspired at Cambria Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we close out this year and get ready to dive into next, this is a great time to plan some home improvement projects. A starting point would be to grab a few color swatches or small tile samples, to try to get an idea of what to do.

It’s sometimes a challenge to actually imagine what some of those materials will look like on a large-scale.

There is a special showroom in West Michigan where you can see large displays… but there’s a catch. You can’t actually buy anything in the showroom. We got a sneak-peek at the 5-new designs at Cambria Gallery, presented by Lakeside Surfaces.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The Cambria Gallery is a showroom that anyone can visit, but only designers and contractors can actually purchase anything there. It’s a ‘low-pressure’ way to look around and get inspired.

There are designers on site a the gallery…so you can get ideas and advice from the experts.

Cambria Gallery presented by Lakeside Surfaces is easy to find – 29th street, between Lake Eastbrook and East Paris.

