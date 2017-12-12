Woman who threatened Kentwood mosque sentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who threatened to blow up a Kentwood mosque will not have to spend any more time in jail.

On Tuesday, Kari Moss was sentenced to 345 days in jail with 345 days of credit, which meant she would be released immediately. She will also have to serve three years of probation and pay court costs sand fines.

Moss was arrested in January after allegedly claiming she was armed with a weapon while demanding money from visitors of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center on East Paris Avenue in Kentwood. The center also received a threatening email under a different name Moss sometimes uses.

Her mother said Moss was diagnosed as bipolar and schizoaffective seven years ago. Moss’ mother said she tried to get her daughter help weeks before the incident, but the mental health system failed her.

In October, Moss pleaded no contest to false threat of a bomb. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a charge of false report of terrorism was dropped.

