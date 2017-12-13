BC crews fight 2 fires within hours, blocks of each other

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek authorities are investigating fires that burned two abandoned homes within a blocks of each other.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the first fire just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. The flames damaged a vacant home at Seivour Avenue near Rhimes Avenue. Crews were still at the scene working to put out the flames about an hour later.

The second fire happened in the 100 block of Meachem Avenue near Seivour Avenue just after 6:15 a.m. Wednesday. Dispatchers say the abandoned house’s porch was on fire.

It’s unclear what sparked the fires, or if investigators believe they are connected.

