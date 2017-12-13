Boil water advisory issued in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several boil water advisories have been issued in Kalamazoo due to water main breaks.

The city said the advisories are precautionary and are expected to be lifted within 72 hours on Dec. 16.

The following areas are under the advisory:

Glendale Boulevard west of Onandage Avenue to Mt. Olivet Road on both sides of the road.

Montrose Avenue to Bronson Boulevard to the west and University Avenue to the east on both sides of the road.

University Avenue from Montrose Avenue to the north and Fairview Avenue to the south on both sides of the road.

