Busload of toys delivered to GR children’s hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The patients at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital received a special surprise for the holiday season.

On Wednesday, 7-year-old Dawson Babiak, his family and students at Hopkins Public Schools delivered thousands of toys, games and stuffed animals to the hospital. Dawson knows what it is like to spend holidays in the hospital, as he has had to fight leukemia.

“They will present this toy to this child to bring comfort, to bring that smile to their face and to help them get through their really difficult journey,” said Tamara Potter of Spectrum Health marketing and communications.

It was the third year he helped with the generous donation to the hospital, and Dawson’s hopes to carry on the tradition in the future with his family.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

