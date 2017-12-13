Coldwater police sued over alleged violent arrest





COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — A woman in southwestern Michigan is suing local police for allegedly using excessive force during an arrest.

Tiffany McNeil’s federal lawsuit alleges that surveillance video shows Coldwater police officers grabbing her hair, slamming her onto the ground and knocking her unconscious while she was handcuffed outside the local jail in July. McNeil’s attorney says she received 17 stitches and suffered a concussion.

The lawsuit alleges that officers lied about the incident in police reports. The reports say McNeil was combative and resisting arrest.

The lawsuit says McNeil had been drinking when she was arrested on July 24 after her husband called the police during an argument, saying she was throwing bottles at him. McNeil’s attorney says she pleaded no contest to domestic violence, and officials dropped a felony charge for resisting a police officer.

McNeil, 31, says she doesn’t remember any of it.

She is suing the officer who threw her down, the others who watched it happen and the department.

City Manager Keith Baker says officials are reviewing the lawsuit.

