Enjoy the holidays with the Grand Rapids Symphony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Grand Rapids Symphony’s ‘Holiday Pops’ kick off tomorrow night and here to help us preview it are Associate Conductor, John Varineau and Guest Vocalist, Leon Williams.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops
- Conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt
- 7:30 pm Thursday
- 8 pm Friday and Saturday
- 3 pm Saturday and Sunday
- DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW
- Tickets start at $18
- Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRPops.org
Old National Bank Cirque de Noel
- Conducted by Associate Conductor John Varineau
- 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 21
- 8 pm Friday, Dec. 22
- DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW
- Tickets start at $32
- Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRPops.org