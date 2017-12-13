Enjoy the holidays with the Grand Rapids Symphony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Grand Rapids Symphony’s ‘Holiday Pops’ kick off tomorrow night and here to help us preview it are Associate Conductor, John Varineau and Guest Vocalist, Leon Williams.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Wolverine Worldwide Holiday Pops

Conducted by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt

7:30 pm Thursday

8 pm Friday and Saturday

3 pm Saturday and Sunday

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets start at $18

Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRPops.org

Old National Bank Cirque de Noel

Conducted by Associate Conductor John Varineau

7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 21

8 pm Friday, Dec. 22

DeVos Performance Hall, 303 Monroe Ave. NW

Tickets start at $32

Call Grand Rapids Symphony at (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 or go online to GRPops.org

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

