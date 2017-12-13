Head to CityFlatsHotel in Holland for holiday fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is often considered to be the busiest time of the year with Christmas and New Year’s on the horizon… and we just love telling you about places where you can have some holiday fun.

Today we’re heading to CityFlatsHotel in Holland where you can have a number of different and fun experiences. From special events, to happy hour, to great deals on food…

>>> Take a look in the video above.

The pizza was amazing! It was barbeque chicken and only $5 during Happy Hour, which is a steal for how big it was!

Again, Happy Hour at City Flats Hotel in Holland is 7-days a week, 4 to 7pm, and there’s live music on Thursday evenings.

CityVu events is also offering a deal on that top floor space that can hold bigger events. All wedding receptions booked from January through April on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will get 50-percent off room rentals.

And that’s not the only deal they’re offering…

If you’re interested in planning a special event or inquiring about a hotel stay, just give them a call for more information or check them out at http://cityflatshotel.com/location/holland/

61 East 7th Street

Holland, MI 49423

616.796.2100

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

