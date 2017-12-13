Holland looks at future of power plant site

Related Coverage Holland power plant no longer burning coal





HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As the City of Holland decommissions the James De Young Power Plant, it’s looking at redevelopment plans for the property along the Lake Macatawa shoreline.

At a city council meeting Wednesday, representatives from the Holland Board Public Works showed aerials of the property and ideas for future use.

At some point, portions of the land along Pine Avenue north of 7th Street will become a green space. There was also talk at the meeting of possibly reusing the building for something else.

“You’re going to need to have inclusion in terms of making sure that anybody within this area that we are envisioning, that those interests and issues are represented and respected,” a BPW employee said.

The next step will be to appoint a steering committee that will help in the planning process moving forward.

The De Young power plant stopped burning coal in April 2016, instead operating o natural gas, as power generation was shifted to the new Holland Energy Park.

