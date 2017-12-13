Kzoo officer alerts sleeping resident to burning home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A public safety officer is being credited with rescuing a sleeping man from a burning home in Kalamazoo.

Authorities say just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 900 block of James Street in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood. There, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic area of a home.

The first officer at the scene ran into the house and woke up a resident sleeping in a lower floor apartment. Officers helped the tenant safely evacuate, according to the fire department.

Crews contained the fire to the home’s second story and squelched the flames in about 20 minutes.

No one was injured.

The fire marshal is working to determine what caused the fire. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

