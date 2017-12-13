State Senate approves $23M for PFAS response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — On what is likely the final day of session of the year for the state Legislature, the question of contaminated water was the focus of a supplemental appropriation.

The state Senate approved the spending 33-4 Wednesday. The House is expected to vote on the bill before adjourning for the year.

The appropriation is essentially a $23 million down payment on what is called an emerging health concern over PFAS, a likely carcinogen, in the state.

Some of the money will likely be used to build a testing lab operated by the state to speed up the testing of water quality in Kent County and elsewhere, though lawmakers made it clear they want some of the testing costs recouped from federal funds or elsewhere when possible.

So far, PFAS contamination has been identified in more than 30 states. In Michigan, there are 14 known communities with 28 contamination sites. In Kent County, tainted water in residential wells has been blamed on waste from Rockford-based shoe manufacturer Wolverine Worldwide that was dumped decades ago.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the toxic tap water investigation

–The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

