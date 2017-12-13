Magazine calls Mackinac Island motorcycle vacation destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mackinac Island was recently listed as one of the best 25 motorcycle vacation spots in the United States by a national magazine.

The Detroit Free Press reported Men’s Journal included the Michigan city in its list of the top 25 motorcycle vacation spots in the country.

However, it is not possible to take a motorcycle vacation on Mackinac Island, as vehicles are not allowed on the island.

The description told riders to take Michigan M-119 to Harbor Springs and loop back to Mackinac Island along Lake Huron.

Men’s Journal has become aware of the error and has removed Mackinac Island from the list.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

