Make the holiday special for kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Thanks to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, local children no longer have to travel a distance to get to a world-renowned children’s cancer program. Dr. Jim Fahner and Dr. Giselle Sholler are here to fill us in on what’s happening right here in Grand Rapids!
>>> Take a look in the video above.
This time of year, the need for these children who must stay hospitalized over the holidays is so great. And we know the team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has developed a wonderful wish list for very specific, vital, life-changing ways that the community can support these children.
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital groundbreaking protocols led by Dr. Sholler’s team for the most difficult to treat childhood cancers, as well as the innovative Signatures program to guide cutting edge molecular-based therapies, are attracting children to GR/HDVCH from 38 states and 9 nations around the globe.
Most needed this holiday season:
- Art supplies
- Adult and children’s coloring books
- Games
- Light spinners
- Play Doh and Play Doh toys
- Gift cards (iTunes, Starbucks, gas cards, etc.)
Contact Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation for more information:
- Call 616-391-2000
- Online wish list: give.spectrumhealth.org/wishlist
- General info: give.helendevoschildrenshospital.org