MSP seeks Sheridan armed robbery suspect

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Sheridan at gunpoint Tuesday.

Troopers say that around 9:30 p.m., the man entered the Marathon on N. Main Street, showed he had a handgun and made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police had only a limited description of the suspect.

MSP says there was a similar robbery in Belding, but investigators have not yet confirmed they are related.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.

