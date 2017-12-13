MSP seeks Sheridan armed robbery suspect

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are looking for the man who robbed a gas station in Sheridan at gunpoint Tuesday.
Troopers say that around 9:30 p.m., the man entered the Marathon on N. Main Street, showed he had a handgun and made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police had only a limited description of the suspect.
MSP says there was a similar robbery in Belding, but investigators have not yet confirmed they are related.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the MSP Lakeview Post at 989.352.8444.